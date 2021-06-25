Birmingham PD don’t shoot campaign discourages celebratory gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the July 4th just over a week away, the Birmingham Police Department is warning against celebratory gunfire and asking for help in reporting the gunfire.

“No one should have to spend the holidays or any other day in fear of random celebratory gunfire. One of the things that happens too often in this city,” Chief Patrick Smith, Birmingham Police Dept. said.

Friday, the police department kicked off the Don’t Shoot campaign. The US Attorney for the Northern district endorsed the campaign effort.

“We want our communities to be safe and we want our communities to feel safe that is why programs like this are so important,” Prim Escalona said.

Birmingham police officers will be out in full force looking to hold any shooter accountable. Shotspotters, along with cameras will be used to locate shooters. People can report gunfire on a police department app and through Metro Crime Stoppers.

“At the least there is some loud noise. At the worse someone is injured or killed. it’s something that will forever affect the family of those involved including the shooters,” Frank Barefield said.

All reports to Metro Crime Stoppers will be anonymous and you could get a reward, 205-254-7777.

Escalona is promising to prosecute anyone who fires a gun if they are felons who barred from having a weapon. Chief Smith said Shotsspotter can tell the difference between gunfire and fireworks.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.