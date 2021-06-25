LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham event company adapts to employment challenge as demand soars

Indycar, golf and baseball games have huge attendance.
(Source: Barber Motorsports)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBRC) - Watching sports, concerts and other live events through a screen just doesn’t feel the same as watching them in person, and more people are heading back out to event venues.

Many industries have struggled with finding workers but Bruno Event Team says for them, increasing wages did the trick.

From the SEC baseball tournament, the Regions Golf Tournament and the Honda IndyCar Grab Prix at Barber, people have been going back out to events in droves.

“Attendance exceeded all expectation,” said Gene Hallman, executive director at Bruno Event Team.

To host events of that size after the worst of the pandemic took a lot of hands, and Hallman says they solved that the old fashioned way.

“It’s the old market economy, you have to raise wages to help attract people to some of the jobs you hire on a temporary basis,” he said.

Another method is giving event access to volunteer workers.

“Our exposure in the labor market is at a minimum due to the great work of volunteers,” he said.

Volunteers can do anything from usher people to seats, direct traffic and help clean up.

With different strategies, finding people to work will keep events smooth-sailing.

“I think you’ll see excitement and enthusiasm when you get back out there, because people have longed for this connection,” said Hallman.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or...
Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL
Cameron Dashawn Ford
Birmingham man accused of setting fire at Gulf Shores condo
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Bruce Willis, others filming movie in Bessemer area
Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer

Latest News

Groundbreaking completed June 24, 2021.
Councilman Hoyt says Ensley project a promise kept
Health officials worry myocarditis concerns will increase vaccine hesitancy
Flooding cleanup continues in Northport
Flooding cleanup continues in Northport
Aniah's Law signed
Parents say Aniah’s Law will save lives