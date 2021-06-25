Birmingham event company adapts to employment challenge as demand soars

(WBRC) - Watching sports, concerts and other live events through a screen just doesn’t feel the same as watching them in person, and more people are heading back out to event venues.

Many industries have struggled with finding workers but Bruno Event Team says for them, increasing wages did the trick.

From the SEC baseball tournament, the Regions Golf Tournament and the Honda IndyCar Grab Prix at Barber, people have been going back out to events in droves.

“Attendance exceeded all expectation,” said Gene Hallman, executive director at Bruno Event Team.

To host events of that size after the worst of the pandemic took a lot of hands, and Hallman says they solved that the old fashioned way.

“It’s the old market economy, you have to raise wages to help attract people to some of the jobs you hire on a temporary basis,” he said.

Another method is giving event access to volunteer workers.

“Our exposure in the labor market is at a minimum due to the great work of volunteers,” he said.

Volunteers can do anything from usher people to seats, direct traffic and help clean up.

With different strategies, finding people to work will keep events smooth-sailing.

“I think you’ll see excitement and enthusiasm when you get back out there, because people have longed for this connection,” said Hallman.

