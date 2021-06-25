Alabama State Rep. Will Dismukes indicted on theft charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, has been indicted by a Montgomery grand jury on theft of property charges.

According to court records, Dismukes was indicted on Tuesday for theft of property first degree, a Class B felony.

The indictment says Dismukes is accused of stealing over $2,500 from his former employer, Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc., over two years. The report says Dismukes took flooring materials and other construction materials from the business.

Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc. is located in East Montgomery.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, the reported theft occurred between June 2016 and January 2018, before Dismukes ran for public office. A complaint was filed against Dismukes in May 2020, launching the investigation that led to the subsequent theft charge.

In August 2020, the DA’s office issued a warrant for Dismukes’ arrest. Dismukes later turned himself in to authorities.

Additional details about the reported theft have not been released.

While the indictment is not related to Dismuke’s public office, he has courted political controversy in the past that prompted demands by some for his resignation. He made headlines in July of 2020 after attending a celebration for Nathan Bedford Forrest, a leader in the Confederate Army and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

Dismukes was first elected in 2018. However, should he be convicted of a felony, state law would automatically remove him from office.

