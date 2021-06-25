3rd person arrested in Tuscaloosa homicide

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -US Marshalls found a man Thursday night wanted in a Tuscaloosa homicide.

Quartavius Hudson, 21, of Linden is charged with capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Versaun Leonard. He was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Willow Lane on June 12.

Hudson is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond.

He is the third suspect charged, along with Brenygha Edwards and Justin Jenkins.

Brenygha “Bre” Tatyana Mashaye Edwards, 22 (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

Justin Demond Jenkins (Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation is still active and more charges could be coming.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.