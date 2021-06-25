LawCall
2-year-old found dead inside car in Gaston County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2-year-old was found dead inside a car in Gaston County Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Gaston County Police are investigating the incident that happened at Industrial Fabricators, Inc. off of York Highway. Police a call for an unresponsive 2-year-old child in a vehicle came in around 4:15 p.m.

Police are calling it a fatality investigation, but no charges have been filed as of yet.

Officers say he reporting person advised that the toddler had been inside the vehicle for an extensive period of time.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The police captain says this appears to be a “tragic mistake” but the investigation continues. The captain says people should be cautious in the summer months and stick with their routines.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

