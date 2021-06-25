$1K award offered for info on Autauga, Elmore County serial burglar

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information on a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in Autauga and Elmore County.

According to CrimeStoppers, the suspect is wanted in multiple jurisdictions for burglary and felony theft. A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the identity or capture of this suspect.

Prattville police say one of the burglaries happened on June 15th around 4 a.m. at the Sunoco on North Memorial Drive. Using the same method in other burglaries, the suspect used a car jack to break a window to gain entry. Once inside the business, the suspect stole 60 packets of Newport Cigarettes and a bottle of Hennessy.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information on a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in Autauga and Elmore County. ((Source: CrimeStoppers))

If you have any information regarding this subject’s identity or whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

