LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

$1K award offered for info on Autauga, Elmore County serial burglar

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information on a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in Autauga and Elmore County.

According to CrimeStoppers, the suspect is wanted in multiple jurisdictions for burglary and felony theft. A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the identity or capture of this suspect.

Prattville police say one of the burglaries happened on June 15th around 4 a.m. at the Sunoco on North Memorial Drive. Using the same method in other burglaries, the suspect used a car jack to break a window to gain entry. Once inside the business, the suspect stole 60 packets of Newport Cigarettes and a bottle of Hennessy.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information on a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries...
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information on a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in Autauga and Elmore County.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information on a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries...
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information on a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in Autauga and Elmore County.((Source: CrimeStoppers))

If you have any information regarding this subject’s identity or whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or...
Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Authorities investigating after woman shot, man killed in Sylacauga

Latest News

Birmingham Police announce ‘Don’t Shoot’ safety initiative
10 people killed on I-65 in Butler Co.
Some expressed concern about road safety at fatal wreck site
Suspended District Attorney Brandon Hughes in court, removed from office after guilty plea
Suspended District Attorney Brandon Hughes in court, removed from office after guilty plea
Quartavius Hudson is charged with capital murder.
3rd person arrested in Tuscaloosa homicide