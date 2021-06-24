LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of a shooting at a west Montgomery apartment complex.

Police and fire medics responded to the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue, located near U.S. Highway 80, around 11 a.m. on reports that someone had been shot.

On scene, first responders found a woman who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No other details regarding a motive or suspect/s is immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or...
Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL
Cameron Dashawn Ford
Birmingham man accused of setting fire at Gulf Shores condo
Bruce Willis, others filming movie in Bessemer area
Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer
Suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes will stand trial for seven felony counts...
Dist. Attorney involved in Aniah Blanchard’s murder case on trial for ethics violations

Latest News

We spoke to the Perdues three years ago about constant flooding they were dealing with then,...
Tuscaloosa couple spends wedding anniversary cleaning flooded home
Source: WBRC video
Places to beat the heat
Source: WBRC video
Foodnow App tracks food trucks
Paul D. Roller
Medical license revoked for doctor accused in ‘Peeping Tom’ case