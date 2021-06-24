LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Two men arrested and charged for child porn in Tuscaloosa Co.

Kelvin Deon Jones and Eugene B. Thomas
Kelvin Deon Jones and Eugene B. Thomas(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men were arrested in Tuscaloosa Co. Thursday on multiple charges of possessing and disseminating child pornography.

67-year-old Eugene B. Thomas, 67, of Northport, was charged with seven counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 involved in obscene acts. He is also charged with three counts of dissemination of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17. His bond was set at $195,000.

in an unrelated case, 44-year-old Kelvin Deon Jones of Tuscaloosa, was charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons younger than 17. His bond was set at $175,000.

Investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force say both investigations are ongoing and further charges are possible.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or...
Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL
Cameron Dashawn Ford
Birmingham man accused of setting fire at Gulf Shores condo
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Bruce Willis, others filming movie in Bessemer area
Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer

Latest News

Hospital COVID patients down but those that remain are young people
More money for college students
More money for college students
Clanton restaurant offering car to new hires
Clanton restaurant offering car to new hires
Alabama vs Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Kent Gidley
Heisman winner, Eagles and Alabama WR DeVonta Smith surprises mom with new house