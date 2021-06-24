Two men arrested and charged for child porn in Tuscaloosa Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men were arrested in Tuscaloosa Co. Thursday on multiple charges of possessing and disseminating child pornography.

67-year-old Eugene B. Thomas, 67, of Northport, was charged with seven counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 involved in obscene acts. He is also charged with three counts of dissemination of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17. His bond was set at $195,000.

in an unrelated case, 44-year-old Kelvin Deon Jones of Tuscaloosa, was charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons younger than 17. His bond was set at $175,000.

Investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force say both investigations are ongoing and further charges are possible.

