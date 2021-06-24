Tuscaloosa couple spends wedding anniversary cleaning flooded home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa’s water conservation order has expired, but some people are still concerned about flooding. We followed up with one woman who said she’s tired of waiting for the city to act.

A couple that has lived in the Downs neighborhood for more than 15 years celebrated a recent wedding anniversary cleaning up their house and yard after it flooded again.

They said the flooding event last weekend is the worst they’ve ever experienced. We just found out yesterday it could be another year before the problem is resolved.

There’s video that shows eight inches of water not only flooded the house, but it also came up more than 18 inches in their backyard. An engineering study was done in 2018 that found the whole neighborhood needs a major pipe overhaul. However, due to the pandemic work, the $2.5 million construction project was delayed.

We spoke to the Perdues three years ago about constant flooding they were dealing with then, and fast forward to now, where they are still waiting on things to improve.

”Prioritize for those of us who’ve been affected for many years. We spent one Christmas when our children were very young bailing out the basement, because we had a flood. Last Saturday was our 28th anniversary and we spent that bailing out the ground floor,” said Sarah Perdue.

The Executive Director of Infrastructure and Public Services Jarrod Milligan said their plan is to install new pipes that will connect right outside 10th Avenue and through the middle of the Downs community up to Hargrove road. Milligan said they’re in the process of getting permission from property owners for construction in their backyards.

