Timeline of Summer Wells case
The disappearance of Summer Wells, the 5-year-old Hawkins County girl at the center of a Tennessee AMBER Alert has captured the attention of thousands across the region.
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The disappearance of Summer Wells, the 5-year-old Hawkins County girl at the center of a Tennessee AMBER Alert has captured the attention of thousands across the region. Below is a timeline of the case.
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Summer Wells, 5, has been missing for over a week. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said search teams are continuing to focus on the area around Ben Hill Road.
The TBI held a press conference Thursday at 4 p.m. after saying it would only hold pressers in the case of a big finding in Summer’s case.
TBI spokesperson Leslie Earnhart said in response to the question of how long a case like this should last, “This one is outside the norm” as far as the amount of time it is taking to locate 5-year-old Summer Wells. The sheriff’s office announced more than 106 agencies across six states have joined the search for Summer, covering more than 3,000 acres of land.
Officials continue to ask members of the public to please refrain from trying to join search efforts and leave it to the professionals. Community members are still encouraged to check their individual properties and trail cameras for signs of Summer.
Law enforcement officials said they are physically and mentally tired from the search, but they will “go to the end” to find Summer.
According to TBI, 304 tips have come in, but none have resulted in a significant development in the case. On Thursday, crews began conducting line searches in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County. TBI officials said the purpose of line searches is to ensure every since of ground has been covered, especially overgrown areas with fields and high grass.
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
The search for Summer Wells continues Wednesday.
Investigators conducted a roadblock canvas Tuesday evening, speaking with drivers in the Beech Creek area. Officials questioned drivers to see if they noticed anything out of the ordinary on the day Summer went missing.
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Tuesday marks one week since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they have received 221 leads since Summer Wells Went missing. Detectives continue to investigate each lead Tuesday morning.
The community has weighed in on the situation. Natasha Gray works at an antique shop nearby where Summer Wells disappeared.
“When you don’t have a suspect or you don’t have a defined ‘this is what happened,’ ‘there was definitely an abduction,’ or ‘this child definitely wandered off’ I think it really hangs a cloud of suspicion because you’re like could someone in our community be responsible for this?” Gray said.
TBI urged property owners in the Beech Creek area to once again check barns, crawl spaces and other areas a child could hide. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office announced it will send officers to assist any residents who aren’t able to search those spaces themselves. To request assistance residents are told to call 423-272-7121.
Monday, June 21, 2021
The AMBER Alert for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells stretched into its sixth day Monday.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Summer Wells is still missing during a Monday afternoon press conference.
TBI officials said they are more concerned than ever about finding the child.
According to TBI, the FBI has joined the search for the missing 5-year-old. Investigators said they have not ruled out an abduction but currently have no evidence to confirm that the child was abducted. They have deployed an Abduction Rapid Deployment Team, officials said.
Sheriff Lawson called for all residents of the Beech Creek Road area to go out as soon as possible and check their entire property, in any place a child could hide.
“We have not stopped,” Sheriff Lawson said. " We’ve been searching 24/7 for six days now.”
Search efforts will continue day and night for the missing child. At this time 77 agencies spanning across multiple states including Ohio, Alabama, Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina to assist in the search.
Search crews have searched 2,400 acres of land since Summer was reported missing.
Incoming severe weather is a concern for search crews, according to officials. Hawkins County officials said the storms will change their approach but not their aggressiveness in searching. Officials said search efforts do not stop when it gets dark, aviation search crews are used to continually map the area after the sun goes down. At night they are using FLIR, which is a thermal imaging technology that detects body heat at night.
Family members told authorities it is not common for the 5-year-old to wander off.
TBI investigators stressed the circumstances leading to Summer’s disappearance. When asked if Summer’s parents had been ruled out as suspects, TBI officials said the situation is still under investigation and all possibilities are being considered.
Authorities said Summer’s parents were upset about the situation and have been cooperative with law enforcement during the investigation.
Investigators said they have questioned many individuals including drivers who were seen in the area at the time of the child’s disappearance, but there is no proof that Summer was abducted.
When asked if Summer Wells’ parents have been ruled out, officials said that the investigation is ongoing and all possibilities are being considered. The parents are upset and cooperating with law enforcement, officials said.
“We are not going to stop until we find Summer,” Sheriff Lawson said.
TBI said many of the tips they have received are opinion and speculation which slow down the process. They stressed that people submit tips with credible information.
Hawkins County officials revealed Summer Wells’ father Donald Wells was arrested on domestic assault charges in 2020. Following the incident, Summer Wells’ mother, Candus Bly filed for an order of protection against Donald Wells. In the now dismissed order of protection, Bly stated, “I am afraid for my children and myself.”
According to the order of protection, Bly said Wells was abusive mentally and physically. Bly later asked for a dismissal of the order of protection. On April 21, 2021, the charges of domestic assault and unlawful possession of a weapon were dismissed.
Hawkins Co. Rescue officials said supply donations for crews assisting in the search have been paused due to “overwhelming support.” Crews will assess supplies at the end of the day Monday to see if they are in need of more donations.
On Monday, TBI released new details in the case. According to investigators, both Summer Wells’ mother and father live together. Her grandmother also resides on the property where the 5-year-old went missing.
Officials said canine teams specializing in air scent, trailing/tracking and cadaver dogs are all being used in the search efforts.
Sunday, June 20, 2021
The TBI continued its search for Summer Wells with help from nearly 70 agencies across the region, including crews from Alabama. The TBI reported it was up to 137 tips in the case by Sunday afternoon.
Saturday, June 19, 2021
The TBI continued its search for Summer but said it would only hold media briefings on the weekend if there was a big find in the case. The TBI was up to 113 tips by Saturday and revealed photos of the home and property where Summer was reported missing from.
The Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads requested a statewide call-out for agencies across the state to help Sunday in the search for missing Summer Wells.
Friday, June 18, 2021
The TBI held a media briefing Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Soloman’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church to provide an update on search efforts for Summer Wells. Search crews continued searching the area by land and air while also starting to check surrounding ponds and creeks. The crews reported searching more than 1,000 acres for Summer by the end of the day Friday.
Friday, the TBI began investigating Summer’s father, Don Wells’ claims that the 5-year-old was abducted.
WVLT News spoke to Don Wells Friday. Wells addressed accusations of foul play by members of the community and that the TBI has searched his family’s home as part of the ongoing investigation. He also shared that Summer is not the first family member to go missing, as Summer’s mother- Candus Wells’ sister Rose went missing in 2009 and was never found.
Thursday, June 17, 2021
The TBI and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office held a media briefing to discuss any findings in Summer’s case at 1 p.m. Thursday at Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church. The TBI announced more than 19 agencies were called in to assist in the search for the 5-year-old. Unreliable cell service and difficult terrain was an obstacle for crews searching and the TBI asked that civilians leave the search to professionals to ensure the safety of everyone.
Crews said they had searched more than 680 acres by the end of the day Thursday. The TBI asked community members of the Ben Hill Road area to check their surveillance and/or trail cameras for videos or photos of Summer. The agency also asked people to check their properties for signs of the child.
Thursday, Don Wells, the father of the missing child told WVLT CBS affiliate WJHL in a written statement that he believed Summer was kidnapped while playing outside.
“She would never leave our hill. I think that someone snuck up on her and grabbed her. I don’t think she’s in the area because the dog goes down to the road and that’s the end of the trail, but I don’t know that for a fact. The way that she just disappeared, she would never do that,” Wells said in a written statement for CBS Affiliate WJHL.
This was the first time either of the parents spoke to members of the media.
The TBI said it would only be searching the area from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. unless there was a credible tip to lead them to do otherwise.
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Wednesday, June 16, The TBI upgraded the Endangered Child Alert to an AMBER Alert after TBI said new information and growing concern about the well-being of Summer prompted the state-wide alert.
The TBI released new images of Summer to reflect that she now has shorter hair than the original photos depicted.
Wednesday, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office held its first media briefing at 4 p.m. at Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church located at 7659 Lone Star Road in Kingsport to provide an update on the search for Summer. The TBI revealed it had no suspects in the case and no vehicle description.
Authorities had received more than 30 tips in relation to Summer’s disappearance by the end of the day Wednesday.
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for missing Summer Moon-Utah Wells. Her family reported last seeing the 5-year-old around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, grey shorts and she was possibly barefoot when she went missing.
Summer is described as being a white female with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She is three feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.