Medical license revoked for doctor accused in ‘Peeping Tom’ case

Paul D. Roller
Paul D. Roller(Homewood Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission has permanently revoked the medical license of a Birmingham-area doctor who was arrested by Homewood Police last year for voyeurism and accused of being a ‘Peeping Tom.

Paul D. Roller, M.D., was arrested in July 2020 on two counts of Aggravated Criminal Surveillance for allegedly observing or attempting to observe one or more women in their homes without their consent.

After an investigation, the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners charged Roller with “engaging in unprofessional conduct” and “being unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to his patients.” Those charges were filed before the Medical Licensure Commission along with a petition for the immediate suspension of Roller’s medical license, which was granted.

The Board of Medical Examiners said Roller has denied the allegations but has consented to the revocation of his medical license and agreed never to seek reinstatement of his license to practice medicine in Alabama.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners is the state regulatory and law enforcement agency responsible for regulating the practice of medicine in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission issues medical licenses and adjudicates formal charges brought against physicians and determines appropriate disciplinary resolution.

The case was prosecuted on behalf of the Board of Medical Examiners by Blake Henson and Hendon Coody.

