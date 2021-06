TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit confirmed a man was shot Thursday afternoon in the Maxwell Manor neighborhood.

It happened before noon in the 1400 block of Maxwell Circle off Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa County.

Tuscaloosa Co. shooting investigation (WBRC)

Officers said the man, who was staying at the house, was taken to DCH. No word on his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.