BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner reports that a man was shot in the 600 block of Earline Circle on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office says this was a reported assault and is being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department as a homicide.

