Heisman winner, Eagles and Alabama WR DeVonta Smith surprises mom with new house

Alabama vs Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama vs Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The news we love to share. Heisman winner, Philadelphia Eagle and star Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith surprised his mother with a new home.

Smith posted Christina Smith-Sylve’s reaction to the new home on Instagram. His caption reads, “To the world you are a mother, but to me you are the absolute world.”

Roll Tide, DeVonta!

