FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting off this morning a little warmer compared to yesterday. Areas along and north of I-20/59 are seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Areas south of I-20 are a little warmer with temperatures in the lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover in place with mostly dry conditions. We have a stalled front along the Gulf Coast that is helping to produce some isolated showers this morning. The stalled front could lift a little to the north allowing some moisture to make its way into parts of Central Alabama today. Plan for a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. With slightly higher humidity levels, the feels like temperatures could climb into the low to mid 90s. We’ll introduce a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm today. Most locations will remain dry. Plan for southeast winds today at 5-10 mph. Any storms that develop today could produce heavy rain, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and lightning.

Isolated Storm Chances Continue Friday: We’ll likely start tomorrow morning dry with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be very similar to this afternoon. Plan for a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. Best chance to see rain might occur in west Alabama. Models are hinting that slightly drier air could move in tomorrow preventing any rain chances for areas along and east of I-65. High temperatures will likely climb into the upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain in the muggy category, so it will likely feel like it is in the 90s tomorrow. If you have to work outside, make sure you take a few breaks and stay hydrated.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is not looking like a washout by any means. We will hold on to the typical summertime pattern going into Saturday and Sunday. Morning hours will likely remain dry with a chance for scattered storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 80s over the weekend with overnight lows approaching 70°F. We’ll introduce a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers or storms Saturday. Rain chances may increase a little Sunday at 40 percent. Storms that form this weekend could become strong. Main threat will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors. Great advice if you plan on hanging out at the pool or doing some yardwork.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see scattered showers and storms next week. Latest models aren’t as wet as earlier indicated, but we are still looking at a 40-50 percent chance for scattered showers and storms next Monday-Wednesday. With high humidity levels, it will feel very hot during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the 90s. There’s a chance we could see rain chances linger during the overnight hours next Tuesday through Thursday. I don’t see any immediate signs of a heavy rain or flood threat over the next five to seven days. We will monitor the forecast and keep you updated on any changes that might be needed.

Tropical Update: We are monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The wave we have been watching just a few hundred miles east of Barbados in the Central Atlantic Ocean has a very low chance to develop over the next five days. It will likely move into the Caribbean and struggle to form into anything thanks to increasing wind shear and unfavorable conditions for tropical development. We are also watching a robust tropical wave that will emerge off the African coast. It has a 40 percent chance to develop over the next five days. It’s pretty early to see tropical waves develop off the coast of Africa. Normally activity in this region occurs in August and September. We’ll watch this wave, but it will not have any impacts on the United States over the next seven days. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Thursday.

