Eastaboga gas station robbed at gunpoint, police searching for suspects

Suspects.(Source: Lincoln Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EASTABOGA, Ala. (WBRC) - On June 1 around 4 a.m., the Mapco Express Store located in the 5900 block of Speedway Blvd. in Eastaboga was robbed at gunpoint.

Investigators say a female held the front door of the store open while a male pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money. Both subjects left the store on foot and got into the back of what is believed to be a newer model black Nissan Altima, according to police. They were last seen traveling towards I-20.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these subjects, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line 1-833-AL1-STOP, or download their P3-tips app.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

