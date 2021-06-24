LawCall
Doctors talk about COVID-19 mutation concerns

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors tell us virus’ like COVID-19 have the ability to adapt and mutate quickly and that could impact all of us in one way or another.

Many national health experts believe the Delta variant could become the dominate virus in the country in the coming months.

The good news for now, is that the current vaccines work against the virus. But there’s a large number of people unvaccinated and according to the head of the Alabama Hospital Association, the more people remain unvaccinated, the more chances variant viruses can mutate and possibly develop into another infectious disease that causes problems for the vaccines and impact a lot of people.

“In that scenario, the danger becomes to all of us, vaccinated or not, because our vaccinations may not be as effective. So to me that’s the great concern. That’s the thing that could upend much of our progress,” Dr. Don Williamson with the AL Hospital Association said.

Williamson, who is a former state health officer, says that’s not a scare tactic; its science.

That’s why he’s encouraging more people to get vaccinated now so that we can avoid that situation in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

