Celebrity Chef Hank Shaw on how to make the perfect fish

By Jeh Jeh Pruitt
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh was with celebrity chef, outdoorsman, and adventurer Hank Shaw Tuesday.

Shaw just wrote his 5th book called Hook Line and Supper. It has 120 recipes that detail how to cook freshwater and saltwater fish.

Perfect fish

Hank cooked a Red Snapper and said the best way to cook a piece of fish is to warm the pan up to about 300-350, then heat up some grapeseed oil. He says use grapeseed oil because it doesn’t pop as other greases do. After the oil is nice and hot, you put the fish in the middle of the pan. Make sure it does not stick to the pan. Then once it’s moving around in the pan, you put half a stick of butter in the pan. Then just take a spoon, tilt the pan and start dipping the butter on top of the fish. You want to do this for the remainder of the time to cook the fish. Cook the fish until it starts bubbling up around the edges of the fish.

Hank Shaw’s new book can be purchased on his website www.honest-food.net.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

