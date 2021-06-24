LawCall
Businesses burglarized in Inverness area

Burglary investigation in Shelby County
Burglary investigation in Shelby County(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a person of interest as part of their investigation into burglaries at several businesses in the Inverness area.

Burglary investigation in Shelby County
Burglary investigation in Shelby County(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize this person or know anything about the burglaries call Investigator Gibson at 205-670-6274. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000.

