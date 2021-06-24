Businesses burglarized in Inverness area

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a person of interest as part of their investigation into burglaries at several businesses in the Inverness area.

Burglary investigation in Shelby County (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize this person or know anything about the burglaries call Investigator Gibson at 205-670-6274. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.