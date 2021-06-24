LawCall
Boys To Men Ministry started in Tuscaloosa to address youth violence

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pastors from different churches and denominations are now working together to help Tuscaloosa’s troubled youth, through a Boys to Men Ministry.

“I feel it’s important to reach out to them right now because crime is off the chain,” Rev. Scmitt Moore told WBRC. Moore said he and a group of pastors are working to address recent acts of violence involving the city’s youth.

“We have lost too many lives . We have too many people who are afraid to come out of their homes. We have too many elder folk to be at home and we allowed our communities to become so dangerous,” Rev. Moore continued.

Tuscaloosa Police said since April first, there have been 5 murders, 12 attempted murders and 20 shootings into occupied buildings or cars. Thursday, these ministers hosted a prayer service in Hay Court to start reaching out to youth in the area.

“We are going to love on them as a group and our aim is to show them we love them because we do love them,” Moore went on to say.

Organizers say they must go out outside of the four walls of the churches to reach the people who need them most. That’s why they are also hosting a family fun event on Saturday in Hay Court to make more people aware of what they’re trying to do.

“The first thing we need to do is listen to them. That’s how we can carry that message. They’re going through things. They’re crying out for attention. Then we can direct and encourage them into the right direction,” Pastor William McDowell added.

The family fun day at Hay Court is set from 11 to 2pm Saturday.

