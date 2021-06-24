Birmingham Housing Authority offering relocation program to help end “no snitch” mentality

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Housing Authority is partnering with Birmingham Police Department to help lower crime rates across the city, using a new program to help encourage witnesses to come forward.

The housing authority is launching a specialized relocation program for it’s residents that have information on recent crimes.

HABD President David Northern Sr. said the relocation program is to help the “no snitch mentality. He said they are willing to relocate families to different properties, buildings and even different cities if they have information on recent crimes and are willing to comply with police.

Northern said he thinks there are many people that are withholding information from police because they are scared for their safety.

“We know in our communities that we serve, there are a number of people who know who is committing crimes, but they are unwilling to say it because they have to live in those same communities,” Northern said. “If we can relocate individuals safely, whether they are on our program or not, and they are willing to come forward, then we want to do that.”

Northern said they are planning to meet with other housing authorities across Jefferson County to expand the program to other areas.

He said they have already seen less crime since installing more security.

