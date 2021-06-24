LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Housing Authority offering relocation program to help end “no snitch” mentality

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Housing Authority is partnering with Birmingham Police Department to help lower crime rates across the city, using a new program to help encourage witnesses to come forward.

The housing authority is launching a specialized relocation program for it’s residents that have information on recent crimes.

HABD President David Northern Sr. said the relocation program is to help the “no snitch mentality. He said they are willing to relocate families to different properties, buildings and even different cities if they have information on recent crimes and are willing to comply with police.

Northern said he thinks there are many people that are withholding information from police because they are scared for their safety.

“We know in our communities that we serve, there are a number of people who know who is committing crimes, but they are unwilling to say it because they have to live in those same communities,” Northern said. “If we can relocate individuals safely, whether they are on our program or not, and they are willing to come forward, then we want to do that.”

Northern said they are planning to meet with other housing authorities across Jefferson County to expand the program to other areas.

He said they have already seen less crime since installing more security.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Bruce Willis, others filming movie in Bessemer area
Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer
These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or...
Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL
Cameron Dashawn Ford
Birmingham man accused of setting fire at Gulf Shores condo
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a double shooting at the Motel 6.
2 men taken to DCH after shooting at Motel 6 in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself; goal is raising awareness of mental health
Doctors tell us virus’ like COVID-19 have the ability to adapt and mutate pretty quickly and...
Doctors talk about COVID-19 mutation concerns
Despite Alabama’s low vaccination rate, the state is attracting new business. But will that...
Will AL’s low vaccination rate have an impact on recruiting business, conventions?
Vaccine helps after COVID
Vaccine helps after COVID