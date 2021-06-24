LawCall
Authorities investigating after woman shot, man killed in Sylacauga

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday around 10 p.m., the Sylacauga Police Department responded to a call about someone being shot in the 700 block of Harper Springs Road.

Police say on arrival they found 46-year-old Bradford Franklin Isbell dead outside of the residence. Officers also found 32-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Hayes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hayes was transported to the helipad at the Sylacauga Airport where she was flown, by Life Saver Helicopter, to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, according to police. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators do not believe this was a random shooting.

Sylacauga Police Department Investigators and agents from the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Taskforce are working this case.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464, or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.

