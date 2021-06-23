LawCall
Why should vaccinated people care about the Delta Variant?

Just 31% of the state has gotten the shot.
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Vaccinated Alabamians can feel safe and protected against the new Delta variant of COVID-19, according to UAB. We spoke with an infectious disease expert who says the vaccines are still working well even as the virus mutates.

The Delta variant is a hot topic of conversation because doctors have learned it’s extra contagious, making it riskier for unvaccinated people to get.

“It also is somewhat vaccine resistant as well,” said Dr. Paul Goepfert at UAB.

But there’s good news, all three vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and J&J, all pack a big punch to fight COVID, including the Delta variant.

“Usually 80 plus percent range,” said Dr. Goepfert.

So, while that’s not an A plus on the grade scale, it’s a B to a High B... and he says if you aren’t vaccinated, that’s a failing grade.

“I think if you’re vaccinated, you should be happy these vaccines are still working, if you’re not vaccinated, that’s another story,” he added.

Roughly 31%, or 1.5 million Alabamians are vaccinated, leaving a large group vulnerable.

The Delta variant is in Alabama, but only 13 cases so far however some health officials think that number is inaccurately low.

