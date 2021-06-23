West Alabama’s largest COVID-19 vaccination site will only be open one day a week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was so easy Wednesday around noon to get vaccinated at the DCH remote vaccination site in Tuscaloosa that a car came off the street and never stopped until it pulled into the building so someone inside could get the shot.

“Really the volume continues to go down. We’ve been averaging about 100 vaccinations a day when at that site we have the capacity to do 1,000 a day,” explained Andy North, a spokesman for the hospital.

Starting the week of June 28, DCH will only conduct coronavirus vaccinations on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5:50 p.m.

“We saw an almost immediate decline since we’ve been giving vaccines. We went up a lot in January. But once we get a critical momentum and more individuals started getting it, the numbers started to go down,” North continued.

DCH has provided about 70,000 vaccination shots since vaccine became available. The hospital’s decision to offer vaccinations once a week comes about a week after it recently dropped to just two days a week.

“We know that the vaccine has been helping and we continue to urge people to get it as soon as they can if they haven’t already,” North added.

North said if more people register for vaccinations, DCH would increase the number of days its vaccination clinic will be open.

