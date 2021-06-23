LawCall
UAB football teams up with Habitat for Humanity to rebuild home

UAB football players help rebuild a home off 14th Avenue North with Habitat for Humanity.
UAB football players help rebuild a home off 14th Avenue North with Habitat for Humanity.(WBRC)
By Christina Chambers
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Installing wood siding isn’t a typical summer workout for UAB football, but the Blazers believe Wednesday’s sweat in the sun means so much more.

“Of course it’s a new house, but seeing it up close and personal, those are moments you have to cherish, and you never know what you’re doing in someone’s day,” said UAB offensive lineman Sidney Wells.

UAB football teamed up with Habitat with Humanity Wednesday to help rebuild a home off 14th Avenue North, which is located a couple of blocks from Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham.

“Our new home is being built right down the road and just coming into this neighborhood and being able to do something for someone else, without getting anything out of it, it puts a smile on my face,” said UAB offensive lineman Colby Ragland.

Not only is this experience helping the Blazers bond off the field, but it’s also helping them learn life skills, like how to use a nail gun.

“I had to learn how to work a nail gun. My first time dealing with it, I made it jam a little bit, but Mr. Jack and Mr. Phil helped me and now I’m a pro,” said Ragland.

“I think it’s caulking, I had no idea it was called that, but it’s definitely something I didn’t know existed until today, so it’s something I can add to my resume now,” laughed Wells.

For homeowner India Prince, watching the Blazers saw and paint to rebuild her home has been an answered prayer.

“It is incredible. It is awesome for them to volunteer their time just to help someone. It has inspired me to help others as well,” Prince said.

UAB football is lending a hand to a community that has helped them rebuild their program. UAB will kickoff at their new home, Protective Stadium, on October 2nd.

