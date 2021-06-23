Tuscaloosa mom organizes Stop the Gun Violence rally for Sunday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Doris Lucas is organizing a Stop the Gun Violence rally this weekend in Tuscaloosa. She asks people who care about their communities to come and participate.

“They realized something has to be done. So we really just decided. I’ll go out because I know a lot of kids and young adults that will come out and support,” Lucas said.

Lucas said a conversation with her kids encouraged her to organize a rally this weekend in Tuscaloosa. She felt many people are worried about recent acts of gun violence.

“I just wish the community would come together. They want to get control on who are giving these young adults guns. To try to stop that, just certain stuff. Parents - we need to do our part as well to get it all under control and maybe talk to your kids more, be more in their life,” Lucas explained.

She hopes the event brings people together who want to play a part in stopping the violence. Lucas invited elected leaders, community leaders, and others to speak at the rally and encourage others to take action about what’s happening in their neighborhoods.

“Maybe if they know a little young adult or one of these young men that are doing this. Maybe pull them over and talk to them or call their parents and talk to them. I just feel like if everybody comes together, then we can make a change,” Lucas expressed.

That rally is set for Sunday, June 27 at Tuscaloosa’s Palmore Park from 3 to 5 p.m.

