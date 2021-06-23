LawCall
Time running out to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before new school year

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new warning from State Health leaders: Time is running out to get vaccinated and fully protected before school starts back in the fall.

If you choose a two dose vaccine, you’d need to start the process in June to be fully protected by the start of school in August. It’s a minimum of 3-4 weeks between shots and it’s two weeks after your second dose that you’re considered fully protected.

State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said 1.8 million Alabamians had been vaccinated by June 2021 and there was a degree of natural immunity in the community, but the vaccines are our best bet at preventing outbreaks at schools. 

“As long as we have groups of people that are unvaccinated, we’re going to be at risk for outbreaks. I don’t think Alabama is likely to see the large scale of cases that we were seeing in December and January,” Dr. Scott Harris said.

The state said you can also choose the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would offer full protection in two weeks.

