Talking to your children about COVID-19 vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Researchers and doctors with UAB said since we’re in the summer months, now, more than ever, is the time for parents to start the conversation with their children about receiving the COVID vaccine.

There are three main things to consider when talking to children about the vaccine.

Let them lead the conversation

Dr. Candice Dye encourages parents to let their children lead the conversation. Ask them about their questions and concerns. Allowing children to steer the conversation lets parents gauge what they know and what they may not fully understand.

Explain the science

Shots are scary for many people. Taking the time to explain the science behind vaccines can alleviate some fear of the unknown.

Emphasize the importance

As more of the United States’ population has become vaccinated, the CDC has loosened several guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals. Dye suggests using this as an example of the benefits of being vaccinated.

Click here to read the full article from UAB on talking to your children about the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.