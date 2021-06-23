Suspect drowns in Riverside after stealing vehicle, entering river
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, around 8:45 p.m., the Pell City Police Department attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in Pell City.
Police say the suspect fled on I-20 East until he stopped on the interstate shoulder and fled over a guardrail. The suspect entered the river in an attempt to elude police.
He was recovered a short time later, but was dead, according to police.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.
