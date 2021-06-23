Some Fultondale residents say they’ve waited weeks to get trash picked up

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve read your emails and have seen your posts on Facebook about the problems the city of Fultondale is facing concerning trash pick-up.

Some saying their garbage hasn’t been picked up in weeks. And that not only is the trash not getting picked up properly, the pick-up schedule is inconsistent.

City leaders said Waste Management has had plenty of time to iron out the kinks in the system, and if they don’t get it together soon, they’ll be forced to take other measures.

The 900 block of Mountain Drive in Fultondale is trash free Wednesday, but that wasn’t the case less than 24 hours ago.

“If you had come here last night, you would have gone up and down this street and you would have seen a lot of the garbage cans with trash running over actually out into the street,” said Fultondale Resident Mike Williams.

He said the trash was finally picked up Wednesday morning, but prior to that, the situation had gotten out of hand becoming an eyesore and attracting rodents.

He said Waste Management is supposed to pick up his trash twice a week, but lately scheduled trash pickups are unpredictable.

“My particular days here are Tuesday and Friday, but they may come in the morning, they may come in the afternoon, they may not come at all, and for the last 8, 9 days… they haven’t been here at all,” Williams explained.

Williams took his complaints to the city council Tuesday night, speaking on behalf of the many others in Fultondale also affected by the trash pick-up problem.

“Give us what we’re paying for. I pay for my garbage to be picked up. I’d just like to see it done,” Williams said.

City leaders said Advance Disposable merged with Waste Management about 6 months ago.

Since then, the city has dealt with adjusting to a new administration, a deadly tornado, debris removal and excessive rain.

Mayor Pro Tem, Jimmie Lay, said Waste Management is dealing with a worker shortage, but said the company has had ample time to fix the problems.

“We’ve reached out to them, they’ve given us new contacts, actually today they’ve given us three new people to reach out to when we have issues. So, maybe that will smooth out some of the problems, but I know we’re not going to continue to have this problem, or we’ll be searching elsewhere for another company,” Lay said.

Lay added that waste management has defaulted on its contract with the city enough times that he’s confident the city could get out of the contract, if necessary.

We reached out to Waste Management Wednesday afternoon, but we were unable to get anyone for comment.

