Shelby County reports lowest unemployment rate, some businesses still looking for workers

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - People are back to work in Shelby County.

Preliminary data from the Department of Labor shows the county has an unemployment rate of 1.8 percent, which is lower than the state’s unemployment rate of 3.4 percent.

And local business owners will tell you they’re ready to give more people jobs. Danel Delaine owns Blooming Butterfly Nursery in Pelham which provides services for typical and special needs students.

“I have a daughter who has a rare syndrome. It’s called Moebius Syndrome. Finding childcare for her was very difficult,” said Danel Delaine, Owner, “A lot of centers aren’t equipped to handle children with feeding tubes, so that’s why I started this center.”

Her goal is to open the center in mid-July and she has a waiting list of about 20 parents. The only problem is she needs more workers.

“For my center to be at full capacity, I need 16 teachers,” said Delaine.

She only has three on payroll.

“They come and do the interview and then they don’t go any further because a lot of other places are hiring and paying more, so they choose to go with those,” says Delaine.

She says it’s a frustrating irony because she’s competing against the businesses whose workers need her to be open.

“Not having the people we need makes parents drift off because they need somewhere for their children to go so they can go back to work,” said Delaine.

The center still has to get its license to open from DHR and the owner says she may have to start with smaller class numbers before she can expand and hire more qualified workers.

Delaine is looking to hire teachers ($11/hr), Special Education teachers ($20/hr), and a nurse ($25/hr). If you’re interested in applying, you can email bloomingbutterflynursery@gmail.com.

