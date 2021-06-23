Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another round of relief to tackle hunger is making its way to families in Alabama.

The second round of Pandemic EBT money is hitting mailboxes around the state.

These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or reduced meals because of the pandemic. The Alabama Department of Human Resources started mailing out the cards earlier this month.

The spotlight on hunger and food insecurity has shined a lot brighter during the past year or so.

Groups like Alabama Arise have been working with the state to tackle these insecurities. They say the money going out to families right now will help.

“P-EBT is the ideal safety net and ensures that despite challenges, they will have enough resources for food,” Celida Soto Garcia, the Hunger Advocacy Coordinator with Alabama Arise said.

Some people on social media say they are receiving P-EBT cards in the mail addressed to someone else. We’ve reached out to DHR for more information.

DHR has set up a customer service hotline at 1-800-410-5827 for questions regarding P-EBT. You can call between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

