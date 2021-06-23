LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another round of relief to tackle hunger is making its way to families in Alabama.

The second round of Pandemic EBT money is hitting mailboxes around the state.

These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or reduced meals because of the pandemic. The Alabama Department of Human Resources started mailing out the cards earlier this month.

The spotlight on hunger and food insecurity has shined a lot brighter during the past year or so.

Groups like Alabama Arise have been working with the state to tackle these insecurities. They say the money going out to families right now will help.

“P-EBT is the ideal safety net and ensures that despite challenges, they will have enough resources for food,” Celida Soto Garcia, the Hunger Advocacy Coordinator with Alabama Arise said.

Some people on social media say they are receiving P-EBT cards in the mail addressed to someone else. We’ve reached out to DHR for more information.

DHR has set up a customer service hotline at 1-800-410-5827 for questions regarding P-EBT. You can call between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Willis, others filming movie in Bessemer area
Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a double shooting at the Motel 6.
2 men taken to DCH after shooting at Motel 6 in Tuscaloosa
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
The victim has been identified as Robert Atchley. He was 36.
Motorcycle driver killed when he hits cow near Sylacauga
What to do if you hydroplane
What to do if you hydroplane

Latest News

The spokesperson for the Alabama Nursing Home Association says people who are unvaccinated must...
Nursing home facilities relax some restrictions, some groups urge for more
UAB is reporting it’s treating seven COVID-19 patients in isolation inside the hospital. That’s...
Drop in COVID-patients statewide
UAB is reporting its treating 7 COVID-19 patients in isolation inside the hospital. That’s the...
Drastic drop in COVID-19 patients statewide
The shooting happened Wednesday morning in Ensley.
15-year-old expected to recover after accidentally shooting himself in stomach