Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring at least 4

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCSC) - The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four people to the hospital.

The collapse blocked both directions of DC-295 before Polk Street Northeast.

DC Fire and EMS said on Twitter that six patients have been assessed for injuries and four of those were taken to area hospitals.

A hazmat unit was working to contain a diesel fuel leak from a truck that was trapped under the collapsed bridge.

At least one other vehicle was struck by debris, officials said.

Authorities said there were no reports of people entrapped in vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

