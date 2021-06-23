Law enforcement shortage as summer heats up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement across the country is bracing for a potentially violent summer as more people are enjoying loosened COVID restrictions, a situation made more difficult due to the shortage of law enforcement officers.

At the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, there is a shortage of deputies. The office is concentrating on hiring more of them, but with violent crime already on the rise, this summer will be hard on various law enforcement agencies.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are patrolling their beats, but they could use more people out there looking for bad guys.

“At one point, we were down by 47. That includes control operators converted to deputy sheriff positions,” said Chief Deputy David Agee.

The sheriff’s office has been hit hard by retirement. Future deputies in line for graduation helps, but it’s not enough to make up for those losses. The office is aggressively seeking new recruits, but it’s not easy to find people who are willing to put on a badge.

“A lot of people are apprehensive about starting a career at this time because of all the protests and the calls for police reforms,” Agee said.

Agee said they welcome the reform movement across the country. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin agreed recruiting is difficult now, but said the city is prepared for a possible spike in crime this summer.

“The city of Birmingham has 815 plus sworn officers. We are going to make sure our officers are deployed in such a way in June, July, and August, we are doing all we can to provide a presence,” Woodfin said.

Agee said even though they are down in numbers, patrols will be covered.

“Our supervisors are doing a great job in managing personnel and reassigning personnel to needed areas. You know we had a big weekend last weekend where we were stretched thin,” Agee said.

The country was seeing an increase in violent cases even before many COVID restrictions were being lifted. But law enforcement agencies are keeping an eye on this summer.

Agee said overtime helps cover some of the loss of deputies, but it does hit them in the budget.

