JSU offers scholarships to Judson College students

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University is opening its doors to students affected by the closure of Judson College. Judson, a Baptist women’s college will end academic operations at the end of July.

Jacksonville State University is offering merit-based transfer scholarships normally available to community college students only.

“JSU understands the difficult situation that Judson College students are facing with the closure of their campus,” said Lauren Findley, director of undergraduate admissions and recruitment. “As part of JSU’s mission to provide educational and social experiences to students, it is a goal for us to see these students be able to complete their degrees in a welcoming environment.”

JSU is offering the following merit-based transfer scholarships this fall to Judson College students who qualify academically:

Presidential Transfer Scholarship : $3,000 per semester for four semesters for first-time transfer students with 45 transferable credit hours or an associate’s degree and a final transfer GPA of 3.5 or higher

Academic Transfer Scholarship : $1,500 per semester for four semesters for first-time transfer students with 45 transferable credit hours or an associate’s degree and a final transfer GPA of 3.0-3.49

STEP Transfer Scholarship: $1,000 per semester for three semesters for first-time transfer students accepted into JSU’s STEP RN to BSN or STEP RT to BSRT programs with a final transfer GPA of 3.0 or higher

“JSU offers many of the same academic programs as Judson College,” Findley said. “We feel that JSU is a great fit for Judson’s students because we have a smooth transfer process, great scholarships and many flexible options for completing their degrees.”

For more information or transfer assistance, contact JSU Admissions at admissions@jsu.edu or 256-782-5268.

