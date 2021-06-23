LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Investigators conduct roadblock in Beech Creek area during search for Summer Wells

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced authorities conducted a roadblock canvas Tuesday evening in the Beech Creek area.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells entered its eighth day Wednesday.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced authorities conducted a roadblock canvas Tuesday evening in the Beech Creek area.

Investigators spoke with drivers who travel through the area often to see if they noticed anything out of the ordinary on the day Summer went missing.

Officials urged residents in the area to once again check barns, crawl spaces, and other places a child could hide. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office announced it would send officers to the home of anyone who is not physically able to search those spaces. Anyone in need of assistance is asked to call 423-272-7121.

Anyone with information on Summer’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or...
Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL
Cameron Dashawn Ford
Birmingham man accused of setting fire at Gulf Shores condo
Bruce Willis, others filming movie in Bessemer area
Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer
Authorities investigating after woman shot, man killed in Sylacauga

Latest News

New work zone safety law goes into effect July 1
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Tuscaloosa Co. shooting investigation
Man shot in Tuscaloosa neighborhood
Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself; goal is raising awareness of mental health
HABD witness relocation program
Birmingham Housing Authority offering relocation program to help end “no snitch” mentality