GOOD JOB: Bessemer police free hawk from driver’s bumper

A woman came to their headquarters asking them to check her vehicle because she thought she hit a hawk while traveling on I-459 around mile marker 10.(Bessemer PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police didn’t have to go far during a rescue attempt Tuesday.

A woman came to their headquarters asking them to check her vehicle because she thought she hit a hawk while traveling on I-459 around mile marker 10.

Turns out she did hit a hawk and it was lodged in her bumper and still alive.

Bessemer police freed the hawk and took it to the Alabama Wildlife Center at Oak Mountain State park. We will keep you updated!

This is not our everyday activities as police officers, but definitely interesting and thought we would share. On...

Posted by Bessemer Police Department on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

