FIRST ALERT: Mostly dry weather Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is a refreshing start to the day thanks to a cold front that moved through our area yesterday. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s for areas along and north of I-20/59. Areas south of I-20 are mostly in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures are nearly ten degrees cooler than this time yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear. We do see some extra clouds in the southern half of our state. The cold front that moved through our area is stalled out and could help trigger a few isolated showers today, but the bulk of the rain will likely remain in south Alabama. There’s a small chance we could see a stray shower in Greene, Hale, Chilton, and Coosa counties today, but I think most of us will remain dry. Plan for a mostly sunny sky today with high temperatures in the mid 80s. It should be a beautiful afternoon to be outside. Dew points won’t be too high, so it won’t feel too muggy outside. Plan for northeast winds today at 5-10 mph. If you want to attend the Barons game this evening, plan for temperatures to cool into the 70s. Should be really nice!

Isolated Storms Return Tomorrow: We’ll likely start Thursday off mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 60s. It could be a little cooler in parts of Hamilton, Cullman, Oneonta, and Gadsden with temperatures in the lower 60s tomorrow morning. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast. With a southerly component to the wind, we could see humidity levels rise a little. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms tomorrow afternoon. Most locations will remain dry. Rain Chances on Friday: We are watching some tropical moisture that could ramp up across the southern half of our state Friday. Majority of the models are showing the greatest coverage for showers and storms staying in the Montgomery area and points to the south. We will continue to introduce a 20-30% chance for isolated storms Friday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will likely climb back into the upper 80s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the increasing rain chances as we enter the weekend and into next week. Humidity levels will likely go up making it feel muggy over the weekend. Rain chance Saturday is going up around 30% for some widely scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will likely climb back into the upper 80s. Sunday is looking a little stormier with a 50% chance for scattered storms. The weekend won’t be a washout by any means. We’ll likely see several dry hours. If you want to get some yardwork out of the way, our best times to stay mostly dry will be in the morning hours. Daytime heating will help trigger scattered storms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Rainy Pattern Next Week: Next week is looking unsettled across the Southeast. We will see tropical moisture continue to move in from the south. We will also watch an approaching cold front that will likely stall across the Southeast providing us higher rain chances. Rain chances look to climb around 60-70% for most of next week. With additional cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely trend below average. Normally we should be close 90°F, but we’ll likely see highs in the mid 80s with overnight lows near 70°F.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain fairly quiet. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a weak tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands in the Central Atlantic Ocean. They are only giving it a 10% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. It will likely encounter wind shear and unfavorable conditions to develop. We’ll still have to monitor the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for the middle of next week as the GFS model continues to hint at something trying to form. Still way too early to know if anything will develop. If anything seems likely to develop, we will let you know.Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information! Have a safe Wednesday-

