LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Family indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy to appear in court

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members of a teen found starved to death inside a Bartlett home will appear in court Wednesday.

All seven family members face first-degree murder charges for the death of 14-year-old Brandon Gray.

The indictment and hearing come after Gray was found dead on the living room floor of a home on Skylight Drive last year, according to investigators.

Seven adults including his mother, several aunts and an uncle who lived in the house have been charged in connection to his death.

In all, 10 children lived in the home.

Sources say the children were home-schooled and 14-year-old Brandon and his 12-year-old sister were forced to sleep in the garage. The rest of the children slept in beds in bedrooms and the house was orderly.

Investigators say the boy weighed only 60 pounds when they found him and his 12-year-old sister was discovered in the home malnourished with patterned bruising on her body.

All of the children who lived in the home are now in foster care.

Due to COVID-19 in the women’s jail, the women are currently under quarantine.

Melvin Wells went before the judge alone Wednesday morning and was appointed a public defender.

The judge says the hearing regarding the case is reset for June 30.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Willis, others filming movie in Bessemer area
Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a double shooting at the Motel 6.
2 men taken to DCH after shooting at Motel 6 in Tuscaloosa
The victim has been identified as Robert Atchley. He was 36.
Motorcycle driver killed when he hits cow near Sylacauga
What to do if you hydroplane
What to do if you hydroplane

Latest News

Casey Dunn.
Casey Dunn named new UAB Baseball Head Coach
Suspect drowns in Riverside after stealing vehicle, entering river
Suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes will stand trial for seven felony counts...
Dist. Attorney involved in Aniah Blanchard’s murder case on trial for ethics violations
Melissa Lee Smith, 50.
Jefferson Co. Coroner: Family of woman found dead in B’ham located
Preliminary data from the Department of Labor shows the county has an unemployment rate of 1.8...
Shelby County reports lowest unemployment rate, some businesses still looking for workers