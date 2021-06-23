Elderly woman stabbed, stands her ground against suspected robber in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police said an elderly woman was stabbed in her leg and arm, but stood her ground against a suspected robber Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said on June 22, 2021 at approximately 3:30 officers responded to Walmart on a reported carjacking. Officers arrived to find an elderly female victim suffering from a stab wound to her leg and a cut to her arm.

Officers said the victim courageously stood her ground and did not give in to the suspect’s demands to give up her purse.

Officers began searching the area for the suspect while the victim was receiving treatment from Bessemer Fire Department.

Officers located the person nearby based on a description from the victim and available security camera footage. The suspect was arrested for robbery first degree and assault first degree, two main elements of carjacking.

Detectives are currently working to formerly charge the suspect before his identity is released. The victim was taken to UAB West for further treatment of her injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.