LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Elderly woman stabbed, stands her ground against suspected robber in Bessemer

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police said an elderly woman was stabbed in her leg and arm, but stood her ground against a suspected robber Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said on June 22, 2021 at approximately 3:30 officers responded to Walmart on a reported carjacking. Officers arrived to find an elderly female victim suffering from a stab wound to her leg and a cut to her arm.

Officers said the victim courageously stood her ground and did not give in to the suspect’s demands to give up her purse.

Officers began searching the area for the suspect while the victim was receiving treatment from Bessemer Fire Department.

Officers located the person nearby based on a description from the victim and available security camera footage. The suspect was arrested for robbery first degree and assault first degree, two main elements of carjacking.

Detectives are currently working to formerly charge the suspect before his identity is released. The victim was taken to UAB West for further treatment of her injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Willis, others filming movie in Bessemer area
Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a double shooting at the Motel 6.
2 men taken to DCH after shooting at Motel 6 in Tuscaloosa
The victim has been identified as Robert Atchley. He was 36.
Motorcycle driver killed when he hits cow near Sylacauga
What to do if you hydroplane
What to do if you hydroplane

Latest News

A woman came to their headquarters asking them to check her vehicle because she thought she hit...
GOOD JOB: Bessemer police free hawk from driver’s bumper
Source: WBRC video
Water conservation order to expire in Tuscaloosa
Stacey Lynch
Search for missing Talladega man continues, CrimeStoppers offering reward
Casey Dunn.
Casey Dunn named new UAB Baseball Head Coach