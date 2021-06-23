LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Drastic drop in COVID-19 patients statewide

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -UAB is reporting it’s treating seven COVID-19 patients in isolation inside the hospital. That’s the lowest number since last March.

The hospital is also treating 19 others with COVID who are hospitalized, but not in isolation.

Doctors say the simple reason for the drop in hospitalizations is vaccines.

At its highest point in January, UAB was caring for more than 200 COVID patients.

A majority of people ending up in the hospital now are younger people who are unvaccinated because the older population has been vaccinated. Statewide, over 180 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 according to the state hospital association. Dr. Don Williamson says almost 40% of the patients are in the ICU and 20% are on a ventilator. Williamson says COVID-19 and the variants are still a threat.

The patients we’re seeing are still very, very sick when they do end up in the hospital. We’re obviously moving in the right direction. I think that’s a direct result of vaccination. Our numbers are down, but unfortunately we’re not done yet,” Dr. Williamson said.

The height of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama took place in January with over 3,000 people.

Doctors say we need to see more people getting vaccinated to keep the numbers low.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Willis, others filming movie in Bessemer area
Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a double shooting at the Motel 6.
2 men taken to DCH after shooting at Motel 6 in Tuscaloosa
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
The victim has been identified as Robert Atchley. He was 36.
Motorcycle driver killed when he hits cow near Sylacauga
What to do if you hydroplane
What to do if you hydroplane

Latest News

The spokesperson for the Alabama Nursing Home Association says people who are unvaccinated must...
Nursing home facilities relax some restrictions, some groups urge for more
These benefits are going to families of eligible school-age children who missed out on free or...
Second round of P-EBT money going to families around AL
UAB is reporting it’s treating seven COVID-19 patients in isolation inside the hospital. That’s...
Drop in COVID-patients statewide
The shooting happened Wednesday morning in Ensley.
15-year-old expected to recover after accidentally shooting himself in stomach