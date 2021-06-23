Drastic drop in COVID-19 patients statewide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -UAB is reporting it’s treating seven COVID-19 patients in isolation inside the hospital. That’s the lowest number since last March.

The hospital is also treating 19 others with COVID who are hospitalized, but not in isolation.

Doctors say the simple reason for the drop in hospitalizations is vaccines.

At its highest point in January, UAB was caring for more than 200 COVID patients.

A majority of people ending up in the hospital now are younger people who are unvaccinated because the older population has been vaccinated. Statewide, over 180 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 according to the state hospital association. Dr. Don Williamson says almost 40% of the patients are in the ICU and 20% are on a ventilator. Williamson says COVID-19 and the variants are still a threat.

The patients we’re seeing are still very, very sick when they do end up in the hospital. We’re obviously moving in the right direction. I think that’s a direct result of vaccination. Our numbers are down, but unfortunately we’re not done yet,” Dr. Williamson said.

The height of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama took place in January with over 3,000 people.

Doctors say we need to see more people getting vaccinated to keep the numbers low.

