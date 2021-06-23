Crimestoppers partnering with Talladega law enforcement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crimestoppers announced today a new partnership with the Talladega Police Department and Sheriff’s office. Crimestoppers is offering its services free of charge to the law enforcement agencies.

Executive Director Tony Garrett says starting Tuesday, June 22, residents now have full access to the Crimestoppers tip line and their app. Sharing any information that leads to an arrest could earn tipsters up to $5,000. Citizens can start reporting about crimes with full anonymity.

Garrett says the partnership with Crimestoppers offers instruction and more technology for police departments. They also have been given an unlimited option to send wanted criminals, missing persons, and unsolved criminal cases to be placed on Crimestoppers media platforms to be shared throughout the state.

Since November 2019, Bullock County, Chambers County, Dallas County, and Lee County Crime Stopper programs are now consolidated with Central Alabama Crimestoppers. The Talladega Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are a part of law enforcement agencies to partner with Central Alabama Crimestoppers, now spanning 22 counties throughout the state.

“With that comes free training and our software that is information software,” says Garrett. “When we receive tips they automatically categorize in the software enabling them to use it for court.”

Crimestoppers receives over a thousand tips each year. Tips Garrett says gets bad guys off the street.

“Within that 1,200 tips we make probably around 300 arrests per year,” says Garrett. “We roughly on average about 600 cases for law enforcement agencies per year. So we find ourselves pretty successful. We’re not successful actual community is successful.”

Officers with the Talladega Police department are currently being trained on how to use the software and what to do with the tips they receive.

To share information to Crimestoppers call 334-215-STOP or download the P3-tips-app. Residents can also use www.215stop.com. Tipsters can call 1-833-AL1-STOP which provides 1-Stop access to reporting crime.

