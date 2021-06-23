Community Action in Etowah Co. to begin accepting utility assistance applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Community Action of Etowah County will start taking applications tomorrow for their Regular and Crisis Cooling Utility Assistance programs. Qualifying families receive money to help pay their utility bills.

The organization says due to Covid-19, clients are required to make appointments to apply for assistance. They also must follow safety guidelines set by Community Action.

The Crisis Cooling program provides utility assistance for a household member with a medical condition. Families whose homes are listed as an emergency or in a disaster situation in relation to COVID-19 can also apply.

“We have a form here. Medical statement form that they’re doctor will have to complete,” says Edith Rowser, Assistant Director. “They cannot come in and get it. But they give us their doctors name and their doctors fax number. We fax this form over to their doctor. Once they fax it back to our office then we’ll set them an appointment for crisis.”

Rowser says clients must also follow COVID safety protocols like wearing a mask and sanitizing their hands. They must also wait inside their cars until they are called.

“They have to take their temp,” says Rowser. “Once they do that, they have to put all they’re information, documents. We have red folders out front on the table. They have to leave a name, contact number for us to call them.”

Clients looking to apply must have proper documentation for each person in their home.

“Social security card, picture ID. We need all household members social security cards,” says Rowser. “Have the household gross income. Whether you receive SSI, social security, VA, if you’re working we need all your check stubs.”

They will start taking appointments Wednesday. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more details, call 256-927-6838 or visit https://www.caaneal.org/county/etowah/

