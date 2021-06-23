Birmingham man accused of setting fire at Gulf Shores condo

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was arrested and is accused of intentionally setting a fire in a Gulf Shores condominium where he and several other people were staying.

Gulf Shores Police said on June 21, 2021 at approximately 6:11 p.m., officers responded with the Gulf Shores Fire Department to a reported fire at the Lighthouse Condominiums at 455 East Beach Boulevard.

Gulf Shores Police said a joint investigation with Gulf Shores Fire Department revealed that Cameron Dashawn Ford, 23, of Birmingham, intentionally started a fire inside the condominium he and several other people were staying in. Investigators said when Ford started the fire, two other people were in the unit, but they were able to get out safely.

Ford was arrested at the scene and charged with:

13A-7-41 Arson First Degree

13A-10-15 Terrorist Threat

Officers said Ford is currently on parole for the offense of attempted murder. After being booked into jail, Ford was transferred to the Baldwin County Jail in Bay Minette.

