LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham man accused of setting fire at Gulf Shores condo

Officers said Ford is currently on parole for attempted murder.
Cameron Dashawn Ford
Cameron Dashawn Ford(Gulf Shores Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was arrested and is accused of intentionally setting a fire in a Gulf Shores condominium where he and several other people were staying.

Gulf Shores Police said on June 21, 2021 at approximately 6:11 p.m., officers responded with the Gulf Shores Fire Department to a reported fire at the Lighthouse Condominiums at 455 East Beach Boulevard.

Gulf Shores Police said a joint investigation with Gulf Shores Fire Department revealed that Cameron Dashawn Ford, 23, of Birmingham, intentionally started a fire inside the condominium he and several other people were staying in. Investigators said when Ford started the fire, two other people were in the unit, but they were able to get out safely.

Ford was arrested at the scene and charged with:

13A-7-41 Arson First Degree

13A-10-15 Terrorist Threat

Officers said Ford is currently on parole for the offense of attempted murder. After being booked into jail, Ford was transferred to the Baldwin County Jail in Bay Minette.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Bruce Willis, others filming movie in Bessemer area
Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a double shooting at the Motel 6.
2 men taken to DCH after shooting at Motel 6 in Tuscaloosa
The victim has been identified as Robert Atchley. He was 36.
Motorcycle driver killed when he hits cow near Sylacauga
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 549K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports...
Gov. Edwards vetoes transgender sports bill; House speaker supports veto override session
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
NTSB: Results of Butler County crash investigation could take 2 years
Jordan's jersey up for auction
Jordan's jersey up for auction