Alabama State 13 & Under Jr. Championships Underway

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - First Round results of the 2nd Alabama State 13 & Under Junior Championships of the Alabama Golf Association hosted by Bent Brook Golf Course in Bessemer, AL, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

John Lunsford of Cullman leads Round One for the Male Overall division, posting eight-under 64 for the day. Lunsford carded seven birdies and an eagle, holding a strong five-stroke lead.

“I went birdie, par, birdie, eagle, and that really got me going,” said Lunsford. “I’m just trying to do the same thing tomorrow.”

Defending Boys Junior Champion, Tyler Watts of Huntsville and Graham Patton of Tuscaloosa each stand T2, posting three-under 69.

Powell Zundel of Mobile stands fourth, posting two-under 70 for the day.

Polly McCrackin of Hoover and Jade Neves of Fairhope emerged Round One co-leaders of the Female Overall Division, each posting two-under 70.

“I knew I would have to play well today to put myself in contention with the other players,” McCrackin said. “I just took it stroke by stroke, and I’m hoping to do the same thing tomorrow.”

Neves keeps calm approaching the upcoming final round.

“You can’t win a tournament in a day, so I’m just going to hang in there tomorrow and hope that my playing today will take me to the top,” said Neves.

Klare Jamison of Huntsville stands third with a score of one-over-par for the day.

Round One Leaders by Age Division:

● Boys 12-13 Age Division: John Lunsford of Cullman, eight-under 64

● Boys 9-11 Age Division: Patton Shaw of Northport, even-par 72

● Boys 6-8 Age Division: Zac Nelson of Florence, eight-over 44

● Girls 12-13 Age Division: Polly McCrackin of Hoover, two-under 70

● Girls 9-11 Age Division: Jade Neves of Fairhope, two-under 70

● Girls 6-8 Age Division: Emerson Peevy of Auburn, 25-over 61

(Alabama Golf Association)

