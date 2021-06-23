LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama State 13 & Under Jr. Championships Underway

By Christina Chambers
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - First Round results of the 2nd Alabama State 13 & Under Junior Championships of the Alabama Golf Association hosted by Bent Brook Golf Course in Bessemer, AL, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

John Lunsford of Cullman leads Round One for the Male Overall division, posting eight-under 64 for the day. Lunsford carded seven birdies and an eagle, holding a strong five-stroke lead.

“I went birdie, par, birdie, eagle, and that really got me going,” said Lunsford. “I’m just trying to do the same thing tomorrow.”

Defending Boys Junior Champion, Tyler Watts of Huntsville and Graham Patton of Tuscaloosa each stand T2, posting three-under 69.

Powell Zundel of Mobile stands fourth, posting two-under 70 for the day.

Polly McCrackin of Hoover and Jade Neves of Fairhope emerged Round One co-leaders of the Female Overall Division, each posting two-under 70.

“I knew I would have to play well today to put myself in contention with the other players,” McCrackin said. “I just took it stroke by stroke, and I’m hoping to do the same thing tomorrow.”

Neves keeps calm approaching the upcoming final round.

“You can’t win a tournament in a day, so I’m just going to hang in there tomorrow and hope that my playing today will take me to the top,” said Neves.

Klare Jamison of Huntsville stands third with a score of one-over-par for the day.

Round One Leaders by Age Division:

● Boys 12-13 Age Division: John Lunsford of Cullman, eight-under 64

● Boys 9-11 Age Division: Patton Shaw of Northport, even-par 72

● Boys 6-8 Age Division: Zac Nelson of Florence, eight-over 44

● Girls 12-13 Age Division: Polly McCrackin of Hoover, two-under 70

● Girls 9-11 Age Division: Jade Neves of Fairhope, two-under 70

● Girls 6-8 Age Division: Emerson Peevy of Auburn, 25-over 61

(Alabama Golf Association)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Bruce Willis, others filming movie in Bessemer area
Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a double shooting at the Motel 6.
2 men taken to DCH after shooting at Motel 6 in Tuscaloosa
The victim has been identified as Robert Atchley. He was 36.
Motorcycle driver killed when he hits cow near Sylacauga
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

UAB football players help rebuild a home off 14th Avenue North with Habitat for Humanity.
UAB football teams up with Habitat for Humanity to rebuild home
Source: WBRC video
Ala. 13 and under junior golf championships underway
Casey Dunn.
Casey Dunn named new UAB Baseball Head Coach
Sean Calhoun coaches at the Rebels youth football camp.
Sean Calhoun begins new era at Vestavia Hills