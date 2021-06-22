LawCall
Water conservation order remains in effect in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews cut a path into a heavily wooded area off Jack Warner Parkway Monday in search of leaks in the city of Tuscaloosa’s water system.

“We’re not in a dangerous situation. But I think we have to know if the rain that’s coming creates another repeat of an already soggy soil situation. We want to have as much water in our tanks to buy us time,” Mayor Walt Maddox explained Monday morning.

Mayor Walt Maddox said they have identified where three leaks in raw and treated water system formed after intense rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Claudette hit the city.

“Claudette didn’t do us any favors. Earlier in the day, we were satisfied it would move through our area. It’s almost like she came to Tuscaloosa and wanted to stay,” he continued.

Lines that bring raw water from Lake Tuscaloosa to the Ed Love Water Treatment plant in South Tuscaloosa were damaged, according to the mayor. He also said an adjacent sewer line was damaged.

Maddox said the second issue that must be solved is repairing an 8-inch treated water line that failed going up Kicker Road.

“The issues that happened to our infrastructure are because of slope factors. It’s just the ground gives way and the pipes give way because of the ground. This rain is going to make that ever more problematic,” said Maddox.

Maddox went on to say the amount of time it takes to repair those leaks will determine how much longer his water conservation order will last.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

