TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are on the scene of a double shooting at a motel.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Motel 6 on McFarland Boulevard East.

Two men were taken to DCH with injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update it when more information becomes available.

