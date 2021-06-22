Tuberville takes to Senate floor to honor I-65 crash victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - Senator Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., took to the U.S. Senate floor Tuesday to speak on the horrific crash that claimed 10 lives, including nine children, on Saturday along Interstate 65 in south Alabama.

The Girls Ranch is an organization I’ve been involved with for 20 years. This weekend’s crash was absolutely heartbreaking. My family and staff continue to pray for all those affected during this unimaginable time. pic.twitter.com/L2b8YVDvIg — Senator Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) June 22, 2021

Eight of the victims were returning from a Gulf Shores trip with Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said their ages ages ranged from 3 to 17. In another vehicle, 29-year-old Cody Fox and his 9-month-old daughter Ariana Fox were killed.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with funeral expenses, medical costs for the injured and counseling. A separate GoFundMe is set up for Fox’s fiancée.

Tuberville said he’s been involved with the Girls Ranch for 20 years and said his family, staff, and the people of Alabama are praying for peace for all those affected.

