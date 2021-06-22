Starting Small

Stone Canyon Homes - Tiny homes (WBRC)

LOGAN MARTIN LAKE, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer has finally arrived and no doubt you’re looking forward to some sort of get away but maybe you want to ease back into it. Why not start small with a tiny house?

“It’s a commodity that’s just booming right now and it’s exciting being on this side of it because it is growing so much,” says Austin Bourland of Stone Canyon Homes.

Manufactured in Brilliant and assembled on site the Tiny House rentals like the ones at River’s Edge Marina on Logan Martin Lake are proving popular for scaled down summer plans. Whitney Eddy gave us a tour.

Stone Canyon Homes - Tiny homes (WBRC)

“Our Caney Creek Model is a two-bedroom, one bathroom. There are bunk beds in one of the bedrooms.

Stone Canyon Homes - Tiny homes (WBRC)

There’s a queen size bed in the main bedroom in the back and the bathroom is beside it. There’s a larger living area so the kitchen is tucked kind of in the hallway with all the full-size appliances and all the cabinet space you need to entertain your family or guests or whoever you have in your tiny house,” explains Whitney.

Stone Canyon Homes - Tiny homes (WBRC)

“All our tiny homes except for four come with ten-foot porches on the front and the option to upgrade to an additional porch on the back as well. So, you have all that extra seating to enjoy wherever you put your house, like a lake like we are now or if you put them on the beach or wherever, you can just sit on your porch,” Whitney says with a smile. “Our Horseshoe Model has a kitchen like a horseshoe. It has one bedroom, a bathroom, and a loft. A lot of people use the loft for storage or for kids to play in or my personal favorite use is for pets to go and stay and have their little beds up there.”

Stone Canyon Homes - Tiny homes (WBRC)

But beyond weekend getaways, Tiny Homes are become a lifestyle choice, for a variety of reasons according to Austin, “Stone Canyon Homes is becoming a big player in the Tiny Home Industry which is very exciting for us. So, now’s the time to do it because they’re about to become extremely, extremely popular.”

Stone Canyon Homes - Tiny homes (WBRC)

If you’re still in that work from home mode, “I would work from the porch if I was able to and put my lap top out here and just work as they build the rest of the house,” laughs Whitney.

Stone Canyon Homes - Tiny homes (WBRC)

Downsizing, down at the lake or just down for a nap but there may be a Stone Canyon Tiny House in your future.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.