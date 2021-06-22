Sean Calhoun begins new era at Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to Vestavia Hills football, Sean Calhoun knows one thing about former coach Buddy Anderson.

“Coach can never be replaced, and I just want to build on his legacy,” said Sean Calhoun.

Calhoun, who replaces legendary coach Buddy Anderson after 43 years, says the biggest change for the team this year is running a spread offense, something that’s completely new to the Rebels.

“It’s not going to be the traditional Vestavia offense people are used to seeing the past 40 years. It’s going to be spread and we’re going to throw it around, its going to be exciting, we have a lot more freedom, we’re going to be moving fast and up tempo, it’s going to be different, but I’m super excited,” said Vestavia offensive tackle Hoke Smith.

Although Calhoun is switching things up offensively, he’s still relying on the foundation that Anderson has laid.

“We’re still going to be physical, we’re still going to be tough, we’re going to throw it a little bit, but we’re not going to be soft by any means,” Calhoun said.

Vestavia opens the season at Mountain Brook on August 20.

